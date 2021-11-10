iHeartRadio

2021 Salvation Army Christmas Kettle Campaign

1200px-The_Salvation_Army.svg

Salvation Army Christmas Kettle Campaign 2021

Dates: November 19th - December 24th 

Every dollar donated stays right here in your local community. Each year, from the end of November through the month of December, The Salvation Army hosts its Christmas Kettle Campaign Fundraiser. These funds are necessary to the work of The Salvation Army not only at Christmas time, but the whole year through.

  • They ensure that people receive food assistance through our Food Bank;
  • They provide clothing and needed household items;
  • They support those seeking treatment;
  • They provide practical assistance and care when Emergency Disaster Relief is needed;
  • They support Programs and daily holistic care offered at The Salvation Army’s Community and Family Services;


To donate or volunteer, visit vernonhouseofhope.com/christmas 