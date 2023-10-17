2023 Kelowna Chamber Business Excellece Awards

Date: Novemberr 17, 2023

The nominations have been received and it's time to formally recognize the very best in Kelowna business at the prestigious and high-profile 2023 Business Excellence Awards. The festivities will commence with the always enjoyable Finalists Announcement on October 17, in celebration of Small Business Week. This year, the event will be conducted virtually, with an open invitation for all to attend - including colleagues and community members. During the event, the 2023 nominees will be honoured and the finalists will be announced.

