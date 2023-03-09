21st Annual United Way BC North Okanagan Drive-Thru Breakfast 

Date: March 22, 2023

Venue: Prestige Vernon Lodge

What if you could increase Food Security in your community while receiving a delicious breakfast bag filled with goodies and incredible prizes? Join us on March 22nd where a minimum donation of $20 will get you a great breakfast, and potentially one of many amazing prizes hidden in select bags. Show your local love. Learn more at uwbc.ca

Presented by Total Restoration Services at Prestige Vernon Lodge and Conference Centre - 3914 32 St, Vernon, BC. Mar 22 6:30am to 9:00 AM