iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
2800 - 31st Street Vernon BC V1T 5H4  -   250-545-9222  -     -   webmaster@purecountryvernon.ca
-1°C
Choose your station
Youtube Instagram

static urls list

21st Annual United Way BC North Okanagan Drive-Thru Breakfast

Web listing banner North Okanagan Drive Thru Breakfast 945 × 500 CANVA

21st Annual United Way BC North Okanagan Drive-Thru Breakfast 

Date: March 22, 2023

Venue: Prestige Vernon Lodge

What if you could increase Food Security in your community while receiving a delicious breakfast bag filled with goodies and incredible prizes? Join us on March 22nd where a minimum donation of $20 will get you a great breakfast, and potentially one of many amazing prizes hidden in select bags. Show your local love. Learn more at uwbc.ca

Presented by Total Restoration Services at Prestige Vernon Lodge and Conference Centre - 3914 32 St, Vernon, BCMar 22 6:30am to 9:00 AM

 