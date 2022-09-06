2nd Annual BX Farm Tour

Date: September 17th and 18th, 2022

Venue: Curlew Orchard, Indigo Valley Farm, Elderberry Boost Farm, Tiny Terrace Farm, Vanzeal Acres,

Wildwood Acres, Brookside Orchards and Bee-Yotch Honey.

The "Know Your Farmer, Explore the BX" 2nd annual BC Farm Tour is set to take place on September 17th and 18th, 2022 with 7 local BX farms to visit. This event allows our local community of Vernon to connect with local food, to better know your farmers and how they are farming, and to explore all the BX has to offer.

Fo more information visit landtotablenetwork.com