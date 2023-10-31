2nd Annual Canyon Falls Middle School Winter Market

Date: November 26, 2023

Venue: Canyon Falls Middle School - 1211 Frost Road, Kelowna, BC

The 2nd Annual CMS Winter Market will be held Sunday, November 26 from 10:00 a.m. 3:00 p.m.

This event will feature over 50 local vendors including CMS Student Entrepreneurs in the gym. Remember to bring cash as some of the vendors including all of the students do not have debit machines.

There will also be a silent auction with amazing items donated by local companies including packages from Mission Hill Winery, Martin’s Lane Wintery and Cedar Creek Winery.

Funds raised by the CMS PAC provide additional financial support to further the school's many objectives and to offer events and activities that contribute to the spirit and community of the school.

More info HERE