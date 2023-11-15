2nd Annual Santa's Elks Christmas Toy Breakfast

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

The Vernon Elk's have the joy of hosting their annual Christmas Toy Breakfast, in association with the Salvation Army in Vernon, on Wednesday, Nov 29th! From 6:30am to 9:30am, the Vernon community is warmly invited to join this charitable cause aimed at providing Christmas toys to children from families in need. Alongside a delightful pancake breakfast, attendees can look forward to engaging entertainment. This year, let's contribute to lighting up the holidays with smiles for these deserving children!