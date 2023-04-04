31st Annual Roots and Blues Festival

Date: August 17-20 2023

Venue: 490 5th Avenue SW, Salmon Arm

On the heels of a record-breaking 30th annual festival, the Salmon Arm Folk Music Society is already setting the stage for McLachlan, Blue Rodeo, Five Alarm Funk and so much more for the 31st annual festival Aug. 17-20.

Festival weekend passes, day passes and camping are available online at rootsandblues.ca or by phone at 250-833-4096.

Confirmed Artists:

Allison Russell | Apollo Suns | Battle of Santiago | Blue Rodeo | Corey Harris | Crystal Shawanda | DJ Shub War Club | Five Alarm Funk | Garnetta Cromwell & DaGroovmasters | Hawksley Workman | Jenie Thai | La Dame Blanche | Le Vent du Nord | Lido Pimienta | Melón Jiménez & Lara Wong Flamenco Project | Moontricks | Rick Estrin & The NightCats | Sarah McLachlan | TEKE::TEKE | The Melawmen Collective