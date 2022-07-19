Date: November 3rd, 2022

Venue: Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce is excited to launch nominations for the 38th annual Business Excellence Awards presented by MNP.

The awards recognize excellence among businesses and non-profit organizations in the Greater Vernon community.

Businesses and non-profits can be nominated in 15 separate categories between July 19 and Aug. 26, 2022. Those nominated will then complete an official nomination package to continue to the next stage of the process.

Winners will be announced during a gala event Nov. 3, 2022 at the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre.

For more information and to nominate a business visit VernonChamber.ca

Proudly Supported by Vernon's Pure Country.