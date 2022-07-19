iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
2800 - 31st Street Vernon BC V1T 5H4  -   250-545-9222  -     -   webmaster@purecountryvernon.ca
15°C
Choose your station
Youtube Instagram

static urls list

38th Annual Business Excellence Awards

242124_VernonChamber_BusinessExcellenceAwards_SocialGraphics_Post

38th Annual Business Excellence Awards presented by MNP 

Date: November 3rd, 2022

Venue: Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre 

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce is excited to launch nominations for the 38th annual Business Excellence Awards presented by MNP.

The awards recognize excellence among businesses and non-profit organizations in the Greater Vernon community.

Businesses and non-profits can be nominated in 15 separate categories between July 19 and Aug. 26, 2022. Those nominated will then complete an official nomination package to continue to the next stage of the process.

Winners will be announced during a gala event Nov. 3, 2022 at the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre.

For more information and to nominate a business visit VernonChamber.ca 

Proudly Supported by Vernon's Pure Country.