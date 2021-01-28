Date: Friday, February 5, 2021 - Sunay, February 14, 2021

Time: All Day

Cost: Ticketed & Free Events

Location: Virtual & In Person

Climb aboard as we ride into the Wild West at the 61st Annual Vernon Winter Carnival! For more than 60 years, Vernon Winter Carnival has celebrated all that is winter in the North Okanagan. At its heart, Carnival is all about celebrating community: the uniqueness, the people, and traditions in Vernon.

Vernon Winter Carnival is one of the largest events of its kind in Canada. They are proud to continue to deliver over 100 events through out the community starting the first Friday of February. Carnival 2021 - Presented by Valley First runs Feburary 5-14. Tickets for events went on sale Janurary 11th.

Share your Carnival experience with the #MyWildWest photo contest using their Snapchat filter! Head to their website for a full list of events and contests!

