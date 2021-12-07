iHeartRadio

62nd Annual Vernon Winter Carnival

Date: February 4th - 13th  2022

For more than 60 years, Vernon Winter Carnival has celebrated all that is winter in the North Okanagan. At its heart Carnival is all about celebrating community: the iniqueness, the people and traditions in Vernon.

The festival will host over 150 events throughout the 10 days of Carnival, all of which will follow the most current health orders from the PHO. 53 of those events are hosted by Vernon Winter Carnival directly and the remainder are third-party events, hosted by a variety of local businesses and organizations.

Event info and Tickets Here