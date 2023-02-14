95th BCCA Annual General Meeting & Convention
95th BCCA Annual General Meeting & Convention
Date: March 25-27, 2023
Venue: Kal Tire Place
The North Okanagan Livestock Association will be welcoming over 400 producers and dignitaries from
various aspects of Government to Vernon. The British Columbia Cattlemen’s Annual General Meeting
will be held at Kal Tire Place May 25 – 27, 2023. A Tradeshow, an Agritourism Tour, seminars, and
Live and Silent Auctions for Scholarships and Awards, as well as Artisan displays from locals and
beyond will converge for an educational weekend.
The BC Cattleman’s Association has been the official voice of the beef cattle industry since 1929 and
provides a unified voice for the men and women who serve the industry through their dedication to their
livestock, land and environment. The North Okanagan Livestock Association and BC Cattlemen’s
Association invite you to be a major part of this extraordinary event. We will be opening our Tradeshow
to the public to show them an inside look about what our industry is all about. As a unified group of
dedicated beef producers, we feel it is important for the public to know how sustainable our business
More information HERE