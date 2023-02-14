95th BCCA Annual General Meeting & Convention

Date: March 25-27, 2023

Venue: Kal Tire Place

The North Okanagan Livestock Association will be welcoming over 400 producers and dignitaries from

various aspects of Government to Vernon. The British Columbia Cattlemen’s Annual General Meeting

will be held at Kal Tire Place May 25 – 27, 2023. A Tradeshow, an Agritourism Tour, seminars, and

Live and Silent Auctions for Scholarships and Awards, as well as Artisan displays from locals and

beyond will converge for an educational weekend.



The BC Cattleman’s Association has been the official voice of the beef cattle industry since 1929 and

provides a unified voice for the men and women who serve the industry through their dedication to their

livestock, land and environment. The North Okanagan Livestock Association and BC Cattlemen’s

Association invite you to be a major part of this extraordinary event. We will be opening our Tradeshow

to the public to show them an inside look about what our industry is all about. As a unified group of

dedicated beef producers, we feel it is important for the public to know how sustainable our business

