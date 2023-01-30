A'Court, Spiegel & Vinnick 

Date: April 4, 2023

Venue: Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre

$40.00 All Ages



Join multi-award-winning artists, Canadians Suzie Vinnick and Charlie A’Court, and Australian Lloyd Spiegel, for a dynamic evening filled with songs, stories and laughs as they take their roots ‘n’ blues kitchen party from coast-to-coast.

Crossing the globe, commanding both festival and theatre stages, they are seasoned performers, singer-songwriters and storytellers on their own. Witness the magic of these three remarkable and unique artists, showcasing not only their solo works, but their shared collaborations.

Tickets HERE