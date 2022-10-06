iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
2800 - 31st Street Vernon BC V1T 5H4  -   250-545-9222  -     -   webmaster@purecountryvernon.ca
19°C
Choose your station
Youtube Instagram

static urls list

A Night To Remember

Together We are Strong A Night to Remember POSTER_FINAL

A Night To Remember

Date: November 9th 

Venue: Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre

Time: 7:00 pm 

A Night To Remember is a fundraising event where we will remember those we have lost to the disease of addiction and offer strength, experience and hope to those still struggling. Recovery is possible!

All net proceeds will go to the non-profit "Together We Are Strong", together we can change lives!

Together We Are Strong, Jeff's Society For Sobriety, is an incorporated, non profit organization, dedicated to raising funds for those struggling with addiction who want treatment, attend treatment. A Night To Remember is a fundraising event featuring dancers, musical guests, speakers and special guest Jose Hernandez.

Tickers at $40 online at ticketseller.ca 

 

 