Date: November 9th

Venue: Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre

Time: 7:00 pm

A Night To Remember is a fundraising event where we will remember those we have lost to the disease of addiction and offer strength, experience and hope to those still struggling. Recovery is possible!



All net proceeds will go to the non-profit "Together We Are Strong", together we can change lives!

Together We Are Strong, Jeff's Society For Sobriety, is an incorporated, non profit organization, dedicated to raising funds for those struggling with addiction who want treatment, attend treatment. A Night To Remember is a fundraising event featuring dancers, musical guests, speakers and special guest Jose Hernandez.

Tickers at $40 online at ticketseller.ca