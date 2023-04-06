Allan Brooks Nature Centre Opening Day

Date: April 15, 2023

Venue: Allan Brooks Nature Centre

Saturday, April 15th marks the Allan Brooks season opener and the first real sign the Okanagan is moving headlong into summer. After Okanagan Okie’s spring prediction, the centre is ready to welcome visitors with NEW exhibits, local musical talent, food vendors and kid’s activities from 11-3pm!

Over the winter the Allan Brooks Nature Centre has made some upgrades in preparation for the 2023 season. “We’re excited about the changes we worked on over the past winter,” said ABNC manager, Cheryl Hood. “Our new displays in the interpretive centre, new merchandise in the Nature shop, and NEW rental backpacks for exploring the trails, birds, bugs and reptiles, are ready to go.” Hood also wants to invite visitors to keep an eye open for Okie’s cousins, who are now out in full force. “We invite everyone to Play, Learn, Explore, and Discover our unique ecosystem up here at the Allan Brooks Nature Centre.”

Volunteers have been busy helping staff with the upgrades - two of these projects include the centre’s Wing Wall and Habitat Room. The wall has transformed into an intricate artistic rendition of various raptors and birds, giving guests an up-close visual comparison of their sizes and wingspans.

Local artist and author, Virginia Hall, has spent more than 50 hours collaborating with ABNC staff and preparing the wall for the April 15th re-opening. “I consider myself a scientist who does art. I love nature,” said Hall. “We’re not separated from nature biologically or emotionally.”

You can see the new ABNC Wing Wall and updated Habitat room starting April 15th from 9:00am to 3:30pm, open Tuesday through Saturdays until October 28, 2023. Make plans to visit the Allan Brooks centre and catch the music, sun, good eats and amazing views, along with a few glimpses of the local wildlife as the grasslands awaken to warmer Okanagan weather.

For more information please contact Cheryl Hood at manager@abnc.ca or

Ph: 250-260-4227 (ext 102) at the Allan Brooks Nature Centre.

Tickets and more info at TicketSeller.ca