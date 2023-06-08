Allan Brooks Nature Centre Presents the Raptors
Date: July 4-9, 2023
Venue: Allan Brooks Nature Centre
The Raptors are once again, joining the Allan Brooks Nature Centre from Vancouver Island in July 2023!
The Raptors return is a much anticipated fundraising event for Allan Brooks. This year you will see and learn about the North American Kestrel, a Screech Owl, a Spectacled Owl, Turkey Vulture, Harris’s Hawk and a GyrFalcon.
More information at abnc.ca/
Tickets are on sale now at TicketSeller.ca