Allan Brooks Nature Centre Presents the Raptors

Date: July 4-9, 2023

Venue: Allan Brooks Nature Centre

The Raptors are once again, joining the Allan Brooks Nature Centre from Vancouver Island in July 2023!

The Raptors return is a much anticipated fundraising event for Allan Brooks. This year you will see and learn about the North American Kestrel, a Screech Owl, a Spectacled Owl, Turkey Vulture, Harris’s Hawk and a GyrFalcon.

More information at abnc.ca/

Tickets are on sale now at TicketSeller.ca