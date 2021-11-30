Andrew Allen - All Hearts Come Home

Date: Saturday, December 11th 2022

Time: 7:00 PM

Cost: $30 - $35

Venue: Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre

For over 10 years now, Andrew Allen’s ‘All Hearts Come Home’ Christmas show has been, for many, the official start to their Christmas season.Merging original renditions of holiday favorites with his radio friendly, singer/songwriter hits, the show bringsall those festive feelings plus the hits you know him by. Included in the show are usually special guest performers, as well as contributions from local students.



For those of you that are unfamiliar with Andrew Allen, he’s scored 5 Top 10 hits in Canada, including ‘Loving You Tonight’ that was top 20 in the US and two Christmas hits ‘I Wanna Be Your Christmas’ and ‘Favorite Christmas Song’. He’s also known by his song ‘Time’ that was featured in the long running Folger’s Coffee Commercial as well as multi-platinum records recorded by other artists all over the world. He’s even shared the stage with the likes of Bruno Mars, Andy Grammer, The Script, One Republic and The Barenaked Ladies.



Due to a limited capacity, there’s a good chance this show will sell out. Grab your tickets quick and get ready to feel all the Christmas feels on December 11th!