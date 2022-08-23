iHeartRadio

Date: September 29, 2022

Venue: Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre 

$50.00 Adult
$47.00 Senior
$45.00 Student

With Animal, A Farm Story, Cirque Alfonse takes us on a journey of discovery through a series of slightly surreal farm fables served up with a touch of irreverence, impressive virtuosity and the company’s familiar comic touch. In this re-invented agricultural world, the farm is turned upside down and the barn turned inside out!

A production for young and old alike, ANIMAL is the farm gone haywire!

Tickets available at ticketseller.ca 