Animal
Date: September 29, 2022
Venue: Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre
$50.00 Adult
$47.00 Senior
$45.00 Student
With Animal, A Farm Story, Cirque Alfonse takes us on a journey of discovery through a series of slightly surreal farm fables served up with a touch of irreverence, impressive virtuosity and the company’s familiar comic touch. In this re-invented agricultural world, the farm is turned upside down and the barn turned inside out!
A production for young and old alike, ANIMAL is the farm gone haywire!
Tickets available at ticketseller.ca