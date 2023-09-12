Armstrong Regional Cooperative’s Fuel Good Day 2023

Date: September 19th

Armstrong Regional Co-op is proud to present Fuel Good Day, a day of fueling up and giving back! On September 19, 2023, fill up your tank and support local organizations.

For every litre of fuel sold, 10 cents will be donated to local non-profits and charities. This includes all grades of gasoline and diesel fuel sold at all Armstrong Regional Co-op gas bars. Each location has chosen a different local non-profit or charity to support:

Vernon Co-op Gas Bar on 32nd Street: North Okanagan Hospice Society.

Vernon Co-op Gas Bar on 27th Street: Pacific Assistance Dogs Society (PADS).

Since the event’s launch in 2017, Co-op locations across Western Canada have collectively donated over $3 million to more than 700 local organizations through Fuel Good Day.

Throughout the day, each of our chosen non-profits and charities will be on-site to hand out information packages and answer questions about their missions. Plus, participants can look forward to various draws and giveaways.

Come join us on Fuel Good Day to fill up your tank and contribute to our community at the same time. Small actions can have big impacts.