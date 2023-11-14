Date: November 28, 2023

Venue: Vernon Towne Theatre

On November 28th, at 7:00 PM, get ready for a groovy and fun night as the John Rudy Health Resource Centre presents an Austin Powers International Man of Mystery Night. The aim of this event is to rally support and raise funds for the Medical Transportation Fund and the Caregiver Support Fund.

Designed to be a lively event for all ages, attendees can look forward to an evening of hilarity, costume contests, prizes, and swag bags galore. The Centre's volunteers will join the festivities in their funky costumes, on hand to distribute Swag Bags. Lucky attendees might even score a photo op!

Tickets are priced at $20.00, available for purchase in advance from Towne Theater or at the door. The ticket covers your entrance to the movie, a swag bag, and chances at door and costume prizes. The occasion includes a 50/50 Raffle as well.

The John Rudy Health Resource Centre beckons everyone to come and enjoy this fun-filled event. It's both an entertaining evening out and a fantastic way to contribute to the lovely community of Vernon.

Founded in 2016, the John Rudy Health Resource Centre Association's mission is to enhance health literacy and empower individuals to take an active role in their health and their family's well-being. The Centre is free and open to all, with resources aimed at helping people find, access, understand, and effectively use health information and services. To learn more, visit johnrudyhealth.ca.

Get set for a shagadelic evening... Yeah, Baby!