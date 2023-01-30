Ballet Edmonton
Ballet Edmonton
Date: April 28, 2030
Venue: Vernon and District Peforming Arts Centre
$45.00 Adult
$42.00 Senior
$40.00 Student
$30.00 First two rows discount (all ages)
Ballet Edmonton will present a triple bill mix program of three new works by two outstanding choreographic voices. The evening opens with two works by celebrated choreographer and Ballet Edmonton Artistic Director Wen Wei Wang with Persistence of Memory and SWAN, followed by a stunning new creation, Valei-me, by Brazilan-born Diego Ramalho.
Tickets HERE