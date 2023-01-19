Ballet Jorgen

iHeartRadio

Date: February 11, 2023

Venue: Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre 

This ballet by Bengt Jörgen is an innovative take on the classic fairy tale. Jörgen’s choreography balances the fairy tale elements of the story with a contemporary treatment of Cinderella and her family relationships. Returning to the original Russian tradition of having women perform the roles of the stepsisters, Jörgen builds a more realistic and human look at Cinderella and her circumstances, and then uses these scenes to both counterpoint and highlight the magical aspects of the story.

Tickets at TicketSeller.ca 