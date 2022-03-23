Date: Thursday March 31st

City: Vernon BC

Venue: Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre

Big Little Lions have been described as ‘a blissful marriage of new folk and sophisticated pop’. Prolific songwriting, infectious folk-pop style, and an offbeat, memorable live show. This award winning duo consists of Helen Austin and Paul Otten who, despite living thousands of miles apart, have found a way to connect and create music together. Despite being in two different countries, they have found common ground to share their message. Despite the pull to avoid the hard topics and pretend it’s all ok - they’ve chosen to speak out.

"Their arrangement soars with a full-bodied richness that some might assume would come from a larger band with their sound. Evoking a sort of vigor in the well-mapped harmonies of their melodious work, they certainly live up to the Big Little Lions name.” – PopMatters



"The duo's sound mixes the new school folk of Mumford and Sons with a dance rhythm that keeps the music sounding light and upbeat. It also doesn't hurt that their songs are very catchy and aided by how well Austin and Otten's voices complement each other."-The Examiner

