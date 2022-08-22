Date: October 21, 2022

Venue: South Okanagan Event Centre

Following a successful summer of headlining shows, artist Brett Young today announced the addition of Penticton to his 2022 tour dates.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 26 at 10am Local Time and can be purchased at brettyoung.com.

This show announcement comes on the heels of a recent career milestone for Young. His hit single "In Case You Didn't Know'' was recently certified 8x platinum by the RIAA, as one of just three songs to receive this accolade since 2017. Young is continuing his success at radio with two songs currently moving up the charts, "You Didn't" (BMLG Records) and "Never 'Til Now," featuring Ashley Cooke.