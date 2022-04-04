Date: Tuesday, April 19th

Venue: Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre

Mixing personal chemistry and humour with skills in parkour, b-boying, tricking, hand-to-hand acrobatics, Cyr wheel and more, BROMANCE explores male companionship and its limits. The result is a world where handshakes become handstands and backslaps become backflips. A thrilling show, it wittily celebrates all things ‘cis male’ through a series of heroic, risk-taking physical feats.

Barely Methodical Troupe is an experimental acrobatic circus company giving a fresh perspective on the material they create.­­



Herald as “Britain’s hottest young acrobats” Barely Methodical Troupe is an exceptionally skilled all-male trio. Winning a Total Theatre Award at the 2014 Edinburgh Festival for their outstanding debut Bromance, it’s easy to see why.

Tickets available at https://www.ticketseller.ca/tickets/event/bromance