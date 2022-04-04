iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
2800 - 31st Street Vernon BC V1T 5H4  -   250-545-9222  -     -   webmaster@purecountryvernon.ca
13°C
Choose your station
Youtube Instagram

static urls list

Bromance

22-04-19-Bromance-Ticketseller-Banner

Bromance

Date: Tuesday, April 19th  

Venue: Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre

Mixing personal chemistry and humour with skills in parkour, b-boying, tricking, hand-to-hand acrobatics, Cyr wheel and more, BROMANCE explores male companionship and its limits. The result is a world where handshakes become handstands and backslaps become backflips. A thrilling show, it wittily celebrates all things ‘cis male’ through a series of heroic, risk-taking physical feats.
Barely Methodical Troupe is an experimental acrobatic circus company giving a fresh perspective on the material they create.­­


Herald as “Britain’s hottest young acrobats” Barely Methodical Troupe is an exceptionally skilled all-male trio. Winning a Total Theatre Award at the 2014 Edinburgh Festival for their outstanding debut Bromance, it’s easy to see why.

Tickets available at https://www.ticketseller.ca/tickets/event/bromance 