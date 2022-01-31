Date: Saturday, April 23rd 2022

City: Armstrong BC

Time: 6:30 - 9:30 PM

BUCK COVID is keeping it extreme with 25 of Canada's Top Bullriders + a 5 Bull Champion Round! For this event we added Saddle Bronc Riding , Wild Horse Racing, Bull Poker and the NEW Human Bull Soccer AND Bull Teeter Totter.

LIVE MUSIC ft. Julian Austin to follow held in the Arena at IPE grounds.

Beer Garden 19+ ID Requirements:

Two pieces are required to verify age.

First piece of identification must be issued by a government agency which includes Full Name, Birth Date and Picture.

Second piece must include imprint of persons name and include the persons signature and/or picture.

See the Facebook event page for more info!

Tickets at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/buck-covid-extreme-rodeo-country-music-concert-ft-julian-austin-tickets-237953103137?aff=ebdssbdestsearch&keep_tld=1