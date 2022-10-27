iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
2800 - 31st Street Vernon BC V1T 5H4  -   250-545-9222  -     -   webmaster@purecountryvernon.ca
12°C
Choose your station
Youtube Instagram

static urls list

Caetani Centre Fundraiser - Sveva Imprisoned

Sveva film poster_FINAL EDIT 09142022

Sveva Imprisoned

Date: November 16th 

Venue: Vernon Towne Theatre 

Enjoy a funtastic fundraiser Wednesday, November 16th. The funds from this fundraiser are to support the Caetani Centre's "Bringing Sveva Home" project. 

Purchase a glass of wine, browse the art show and sale, maybe even purchase a painting. In the theatre enjoy entertainement provided by Neil Fraser, Gus Hansen and Tanya Lipscomb prior to the screening of Jim Elderton's enthralling documentary "Sveva Imprisoned" which will be followed by a draw for some great door prizes.

Doors open 5:30 pm

Live Entertainment 6:00 pm 

The Film introduced by Sally Evans 7:00 pm

Ticekts are $30 per person and are sold online or in person through The Towne Theatre. 

Due to liquor licensing regulations, this will be a 19+ event.

Tickets and more Info HERE