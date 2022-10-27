Caetani Centre Fundraiser - Sveva Imprisoned
Sveva Imprisoned
Date: November 16th
Venue: Vernon Towne Theatre
Enjoy a funtastic fundraiser Wednesday, November 16th. The funds from this fundraiser are to support the Caetani Centre's "Bringing Sveva Home" project.
Purchase a glass of wine, browse the art show and sale, maybe even purchase a painting. In the theatre enjoy entertainement provided by Neil Fraser, Gus Hansen and Tanya Lipscomb prior to the screening of Jim Elderton's enthralling documentary "Sveva Imprisoned" which will be followed by a draw for some great door prizes.
Doors open 5:30 pm
Live Entertainment 6:00 pm
The Film introduced by Sally Evans 7:00 pm
Ticekts are $30 per person and are sold online or in person through The Towne Theatre.
Due to liquor licensing regulations, this will be a 19+ event.
Tickets and more Info HERE