Caetani Centre Fundraiser - Sveva Imprisoned

Date: November 16th

Venue: Vernon Towne Theatre

Enjoy a funtastic fundraiser Wednesday, November 16th. The funds from this fundraiser are to support the Caetani Centre's "Bringing Sveva Home" project.

Purchase a glass of wine, browse the art show and sale, maybe even purchase a painting. In the theatre enjoy entertainement provided by Neil Fraser, Gus Hansen and Tanya Lipscomb prior to the screening of Jim Elderton's enthralling documentary "Sveva Imprisoned" which will be followed by a draw for some great door prizes.

Doors open 5:30 pm

Live Entertainment 6:00 pm

The Film introduced by Sally Evans 7:00 pm

Ticekts are $30 per person and are sold online or in person through The Towne Theatre.

Due to liquor licensing regulations, this will be a 19+ event.

Tickets and more Info HERE