Camp Kootenay Comedy

Date: Wednesday, July 6th

Venue: Rockwater Grill

Time: 8 PM

For one night only, live stand up comedy is coming to beautiful Golden, BC at the Rockwater Bar & Grill

The show will be hosted by East Kootenay local Sarah Stupar. This Cranbrook BC native has been featured at JFL Northwest, Yuk Yuks, and The Kootenay Comedy Festival. She currently performs a weekly spot at The Comedy Cave in Calgary.

Tarah Buchanan is the host of Fishbowl Comedy at Koi in Calgary. Tarah will also be hosting at The Great Outdoor Comedy Festival in Calgary, so this is your chance to get on the bandwagon before she really blows up.

Vancouver born and raised, Nina Wilder has opened for Spenny from Kenny vs. Spenny during his BC Tour for Spennaissance Man. She has also been featured at House of Comedy, Yuk Yuk’s, Kelowna Comedy Festival

Billy MacDonald is another Calgary favourite who simply won’t stop producing some of the best independent shows in Calgary, including Cut Tooth Comedy, Reckless Comedy and Bad Hand Comedy in Airdrie.