Canada Day at Salmon Arm Legion

Date: Friday, July 1st

Venue: Salmon Arm Legion Branch #62

Time: 9am to 11am and 1 pm to 9 pm

The Salmon Arm Legion is hosting a pancake breakfast on 1st July ( 9 am to 11 am) for Canada Day. Pancakes, eggs, sausages and bacon. $10 a person with kids under 6 free. Proceeds to go towards our local food bank. We are open that Friday afternoon 1 pm to 9 pm and will have some entertainment and our famous Beer and a Burger specials on that day as well!