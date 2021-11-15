Date: Saturday November 20th 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Venue: Civic Plaza

Help light up the season with the first (official) Carnival of Lights sponsored by Kare Gares - MHC Mortage House! Carnival Spirit will shine on Nov 20th as we light up Spirit Square and Civic Plaza! Bring the family and enjoy seasonal activities and food vendors.

Entertainment, hot chocolate, prizes and more! Plus don't miss the official Light Up - featuring the lighting of the Greater Vernon 2022 BC Winter Games torch and the Carnival of Lights display in Spirit Square which will stay on till the end of December, then glow again in the New Year, for the 10 days of Vernon Winter Carnival Feb 4-13, 2022 - Presented by Valley First.

More info at https://vernonwintercarnival.com/

All Vernon Winter Carnival events will be held under the most current COVID protocols and orders from the Provincial Health Officer of British Columbia. As per the current COVID-19 Restrictions for Events & Gatherings this event will have capacity limits and proof of full vaccination for attendees 12 years and older will be required.