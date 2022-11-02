Date: November 26th

Venue: Spirit Square and Civic Plaza

The Downtown Light Up ran through the Downtown Vernon Association for over 25 years and was a beloved event for many long time Vernon residents. Vernon Winter Carnival Society will be hosting their version of Vernon’s traditional Light Up – The Carnival of Lights, Presented by MHC Mortgage House. The Carnival of Lights event will take place on Saturday, November 26, 2022, from 5pm-8pm in Spirit Square and Civic Plaza (near City Hall).

To add to the holiday magic, Vernon Winter Carnival will be decorating Spirit Square with thousands of lights and light features thanks to the support of Fox Plumbing Heating Cooling Electrical. The light display will officially be turned on, in the tradition of Light Up, on November 26th, during the Carnival of Lights event and then will be glowing each night after that from November 26 through to December 31, 2022 for all to enjoy over the holiday season. To bring back their magic and in celebration of Vernon Winter Carnival, the lights will then be illuminated again for the duration of the winter festival, from February 3-12, 2023.

Entertainment, hot chocolate and more! Plus don’t miss the official Light Up at 5:30pm!

