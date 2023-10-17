Clip In For Families Presented By CSN Collision Centres

Date: November 5, 2023

Venue: Ladies World Health & Fitness

Vernon's Pure Country is proud to sponsor "Clip in for Families," taking place on Sunday, November 5th in Vernon. This enjoyable event supports Cops for Kids, presented by CSN Collision Centres. Participants can choose from co-ed indoor themed cycling classes or a yoga class throughout the day at Ladies World Health & Fitness Vernon. Experience the joy of supporting local kids while keeping yourself fit. Each participant will be rewarded with a $10 voucher for their post-workout refreshment at Brown’s Social House. Additionally, a swag bag will be provided to all participants, coupled with exciting fundraising awards, a silent auction, refreshments and much more. Let's come together for this noble cause and make a difference!

More info and tickets HERE