CMHA Vernon Coldest Night of the Year

Date: February 25, 2023

CMHA Vernon is hosting the Coldest Night of the Year event as we feel the night's bite on Saturday, February 25, 2023. There are many members of our community one paycheck away from becoming homeless. Each step you take with us helps keep members of our community well, warm and housed.

CMHA Vernon is dedicated to mental wellness, and one critical aspect of mental wellness is having safe, affordable, and stable housing. The North Okanagan is an incredible place to live, but a growing number of households are only one paycheck away from choosing between rent and food. We have seen a growth in applications where renters are paying up to 70% of their income on non-negotiable expenses – housing, food and utilities. We challenge our community to help raise $40,000 to support CMHA Vernon's North Okanagan Rent Bank program.

The North Okanagan Rent Bank, based in Vernon, is open and available to renters in low- to- moderate income households who live in the communities of Armstrong, Ashton Creek, Cherryville, Coldstream, Enderby, Grindrod, Lavington, Lumby, Spallumcheen and Vernon.

Event Details:

❄ 4pm MEET – Check in opens

❄ 5pm MOVE – Opening remarks and walk begins

❄ 6pm MUNCH – Soup/bun served

❄ 7pm MOSEY – Thank you and goodbye

Coldest Night of The Year is an excellent opportunity to gather for good with your friends and family or build team spirit with your coworkers while giving back to the community. We hope you will join us on Saturday February 25.

