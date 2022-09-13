Co-op Fuel Good Day

Date: September 20, 2022

Venue: Salmon Arm Co-op Gas Bar, Armstrong Co-op Gas Bar, Vernon Co-op Gas Bar

It’s time to Fuel Up & Fuel Good. Fill up your tank on Fuel Good Day, and you’ll be supporting local organizations.

As part of Fuel Good Day on 20 Sept. 2022, 10 cents from every litre of fuel sold at all Armstrong Regional Co-op gas bars will be donated to local non-profits and charities. This includes all grades of gasoline and diesel fuel. Each gas bar location will be supporting a different local non-profit or charity.



• The Armstrong Co-op gas bar will support the Okanagan Boys & Girls Club - Armstrong

• The Salmon Arm Co-op gas bar will support the Shuswap Volunteer Search & Rescue

• The Vernon Co-op gas bar will support the North Okanagan Youth and Family Services (NOYFSS)

Throughout Fuel Good Day, selected non-profits and charities will be on site to hand out information packages and answer questions about their organization. There will also be member draws, giveaways, and visits from the Armstrong Co-op’s Mascot Cooper. Please join us September 20th to fill up and fuel good!