Date: February 24th, 2024

Join in the Coldest Night of the Year event set for February 24th, 2024. This nationwide, family-friendly winter event is a part of a special cause, aimed at improving housing stability and supporting the CMHA Vernon's North Okanagan Rent Bank, and it's coming to your local community.

Participants who raise a minimum of $150 (for adults) or $75 (for youths under 17) will receive a much-coveted CNOY toque as a token of appreciation. The event offers a choice of a 2km or 5km walk, making it accessible for all age groups.

To register your team, visit https://cnoy.org/location/vernon. Sign up early and start your fundraising efforts straight away. This event offers not only fun and connection but also a chance to contribute towards a cause that directly benefits your community. It's more than a walk in the park; it's a step towards a better future. #cnoy24