Coldest Night of The Year 2024

Date: February 24, 2024

BOUNCE Radio is honored to sponsor The Coldest Night of The Year. A chilly, heartwarming family event, this walk aids local charities helping those suffering from pain, hunger, and homelessness.

Mark your calendars for February 24, 2024, form teams, raise funds, participate, and take a deeper look because the temperature is dipping. In Salmon Arm city, Shuswap Food Action Society has been hosting this event for four consecutive years, raising funds to address hunger, in line with the CNOY's core mission.

The event offers volunteer opportunities and learning experiences to help alleviate loneliness among us. Register or gather more details at https://cnoy.org/location/salmonarm