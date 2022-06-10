iHeartRadio

Coldstream Fire Hall Community Day

Community Day poster resize

Coldstream Fire Hall Community Days 

Date:  Sunday, June 12th 

Venue: Coldstream Firehall 8008 Aberdeen Road

Time: 11am - 2pm 

Fire hall members will be promoting the Firesmart program and showing off our Structure Protection Unit (SPU) trailer that was deployed at the White Rock Lake fire last summer.

There will be live burns in the burn pan where the public can get hands-on experience putting out fires with fire extinguishers.

Kids can hang out in the fire prevention area, including spraying water from a real fire hose on our brush truck, and have fun on a bouncy castle!

We will also host a barbecue of hot dogs and beverages, by donation. 

Find more info on Facebook 