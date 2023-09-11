Columbia Wetlands Outpost: Music and Pig Roast

Date: September 23, 2023

On September 23, 2023, experience an exciting community event at Columbia Wetlands Outpost Red Barn featuring live music from Travis Pickering and The Pickups. Enjoy a pig roast, games, and a barn dance, all while funds are raised for the new Golden Community Pool. Event highlights include a friendly disc golf tournament from 10 am to 1 pm, live band performances from 2 pm to 5 pm, the pig roast dinner from 5:30 pm to 7 pm, followed by a barn dance from 7 pm to 10 pm. Ticket prices are $30 for pre-sales online (16+), $40 at the door (16+), $15 for children aged 10-15, and free for those under 10.

Tickets and More Info Here!