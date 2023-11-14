Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

"Cowboy Christmas" is a captivating blend of song, story, poetry, and drama that encapsulates an "Old Fashioned Cowboy Christmas". With a performance by Rob Dinwoodie and his band, the audience is ushered into the Christmas spirit through a selection of both unique and beloved Christmas songs and carols. As the show progresses, a drama ensues, whisking the audience away to a Christmas in the early years of BC. Jason Armstrong, the well-known Okanagan DJ, playwright, and actor, steps into the shoes of Shorty Pringle from the historic Gang Ranch in the Chilcotin. Armstrong's portrayal centers around a cowboy, cabin-fevered and yearning for community, during the late 1800's winter. The story that unfolds touches on the Christmas that transformed his perception of the occasion.

More info and tickets HERE