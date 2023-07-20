Cowboy Entertainment & Hoe Down at O'Keefe Ranch

Date: August 5,

Time: 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Location: Historic O'Keefe Ranch

Get ready for an unforgettable night of Wild West entertainment and hoe down at O'Keefe Ranch Saturday, August 5th. Dressed in your cowboy best, prepare to be whisked into the heart of the ranching era through foot-tapping music, engaging cowboy poetry, tantalizing desserts, and exhilarating dance.

The lineup boasts celebrated performers such as Butch Falk and Gord West, who with their soulful music and evocative lyrics will transport you to the Wild West. Ken Mather and Jocelyn Winterburn will further captivate attendees with tales of love, loss, and adventure from a bygone era.

Indulge your sweet tooth with delectable desserts, then swing into the night with lively square and line dances. This not-to-miss Cowboy Festival Showcase aims to celebrate the rich cowboy heritage through performances that stir the heart, elevate the spirit, and ignite the dancefloor.

Join the fun at O'Keefe Ranch on Saturday, August 5th. Gather your friends, neighbors, and loved ones for a unique evening that brings the Wild West to life. Tickets are now available at TicketSeller.ca or by calling (250) 549-7469. Be a part of this thrilling Cowboy showcase!