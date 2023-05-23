Date: June 2-4, 2023

Venue: Vernon Recreation Complex

Creative Chaos is June 2 10-9, June 3 10-6, June 4 10-4 at the Vernon Recreation Complex. Largest craft sale of its kind in Western Canada in 3 buildings. Approx. 200 crafters and artisans, Performing Arts and yummy Food Faire. There’s something for everyone. Free shuttle bus picking up at Schubert Centre and Kal Tire Place. Admission is FREE but a cash donation for the Food Bank Kettle is appreciated.

Listen to Pure Country Mornings with Turner Gentry from May 29th to June 3rd for a chance to win CHAOS CASH!!!

