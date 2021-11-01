Dierks Bentley Beers On Me Tour

Date: Friday, January 28th 2022

Cost: Various Pricing

Venue: Prospera Place Kelowna

Dierks Bentley continues to be a dominant voice for the genre with over 6.4 billion streams and 20 No. One hits, while his new single “Beers On Me” with BRELAND and HARDY races up the radio charts. Reaching a new creative high while “making music designed to challenge” (New York Times), Bentley co-wrote 10 of 13 tracks on his latest full-length release THE MOUNTAIN, which earned him the highest debut sales of his career and became his seventh chart-topping release. This summer, Bentley’s surprise LIVE FROM TELLURIDE collection was touted as "a gift that Country music fans didn't know they needed" (The Tennesseean). Having amassed countless nominations from the ACM's, CMA's, Billboard Music Awards and more while also earning 14 GRAMMY nominations, Bentley also celebrated his 15 year anniversary as a member of the Grand Ole Opry. He also created professional endeavors outside of the music with his Flag & Anthem lifestyle collection Desert Son, along with his “Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row” franchise hosting four locations.

The tour will include openers Jordan Davis along with Tenille Arts

Produced by Live Nation, tickets go on sale to the public beginning Friday (11/5) at 10:00A Local Time at www.dierks.com