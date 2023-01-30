Dirty Laundry: Briefs

Date: June 3, 2023

Venue: Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre

$55.00 Adult

$52.00 Senior

$50.00 Student

After 10 years of selling out festivals worldwide, the Briefs Boys come to Vernon to air their Dirty Laundry in this brand-new party cabaret you don’t want to miss. With more glitter stains and ballsy attitude than ever before, your favourite Briefs misfits give you a night of intoxifying physicality, gob-smacking comedy, unapologetic truths, and ridiculous showmanship.

Tickets HERE