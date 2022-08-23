Diyet & The Love Soldiers
Date: October 5, 2022
Venue: Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre
$35.00 All Ages
Diyet & The Love Soldiers are alternative country, folk, roots and traditional with catchy melodies and stories deeply rooted in Diyet’s Indigenous world view and northern life. Her songs are an interpretation of a northern reality: hard, raw and will break you if it can but at the same time, always beautiful, gentle, strange and intensely alive.
Tickets available at ticketseller.ca