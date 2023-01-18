Downtown Vernon Gold Rush

Date: January 27 - February 12

In conjunction with the Vernon Winter Carnival, The Downtown Vernon Association is returning with another Gold Rush Scavenger Hunt. Clue Books are $10 and go on-sale this Friday January 27th at the Vernon Winter Carnival Office. All Clue Book answers are in or based in Downtown Vernon. This is a great opportunity to explore the best of downtown Vernon and win REAL GOLD valued at ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS. Answers must be submitted by Feb 14th at 4pm

From January 23rd to the 27th win with Pure Country and you will have a leg up on the competition before Clue Books go on sale to the public on Friday!

For more info on the Gold Rush click HERE