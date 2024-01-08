Downtown Vernon Gold Rush

Date: February 24, 2024

Get ready for an adventure with Pure Country from January 22nd to 26th, where listeners will have the opportunity to win a Gold Rush clue book prior to public sale. The Gold Rush Scavenger Hunt, coordinated by the Downtown Vernon Association and crowned as the Best Outdoor Event, is returning for another round of riveting exploration!

Join us in Downtown Vernon for this much-anticipated event. With the newly designed, and somewhat simpler, Gold Rush clue package in hand, participants can decode the hidden secrets of the urban landscape with their loved ones, or even secretly claim the treasures for themselves. All riddles and answers are conveniently located within the boundaries of Downtown Vernon.

Here's a tease from a previous year's clue: "No fee is required here on 'sitting' days (Saturday) along with your high-end family member (your car, parked in the Parkade)."

To participate, simply secure your Clue Package from the Vernon Winter Carnival office and delve into the fun! Prizes include a genuine Gold Nugget and a plethora of other exciting rewards!

Remember, Clue Packages go on sale January 26, 2024, starting at 9 am. These must be collected directly from the Vernon Winter Carnival office. Please note that all sales are final and non-refundable. Don't miss this extraordinary golden opportunity!

More info HERE