Dunamis Prayer Fellowship Year-End Service

Date: December 17th, 2023

Venue: Halina Centra (Club Room)

Ring in 2024 with 'New Glory', the Year-End Service by Dunamis Prayer Fellowship. This assembly of worship and prayer will be taking place on December 17th, 2023, from 3 pm to 5 pm at the Haline Centre, 3310 37th Avenue, Vernon, BC. Entry is free and attendees will be treated to refreshments post-service. For further information, call 250-550-6375. Everyone is invited to come and join!