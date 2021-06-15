Eric Church: The Gather Again Tour

Eric Chruch: The Gather Again Tour

Date: October 29, 2021

Cost: Various Pricing

Location: Rogers Arena

Reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Eric Church has his sights set on a return to the road. Making the most of the long-awaited opportunity to “gather again,” for the first time in his career Church will adopt an in-the-round set up, with the stage at the center of each arena floor in order to accommodate as many fans as possible. Tickets to all Canadian dates go on sale to the general public Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m. local time here.