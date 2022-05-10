iHeartRadio

Falkland Stampede

102nd Annual Falkland Stampede

Date: May 21,22,23

Venue: Falkland Stampede Grounds 

One of Canada's Oldest Rodeo is back in the saddle for 2022. The 102nd The Falkland Stampede is May 21, 22, 23. 3 days of fun including the rodeo, half time entertainment, dance and more. Grandstands full of spectators, people of all ages from far & wide, and the best rodeo stock around. This is the Falkland Stampede that we've all come to know & enjoy over the years.

For more info and tickets visit thefalklandstampede.ca/ 