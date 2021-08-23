Field of Screams Presents Zombie Apocalypse

Date: October 1-2, 7-9, 13-16, 20-23, 27-30

Location: O’Keefe Ranch

Grey-skinned, moaning, missing an eyeball and coming for you - Zombie’s are fear incarnate. Field of

Screams: Zombie Apocalypse will feature the origin of the infection, the breakout hospital and even an

overtaken amusement park! Enter the walking dead neighbourhood if you dare and protect your brains at

all costs!

In a twist of events, the Field of Screams will harvest your soul in their first ever fourth maze: The Dark

Maze. In previous years the event has hosted three mazes full of creepy actors and elaborate sets. This

year, they have announced that they will be opening up a 4th and even more terrifying maze with no sets,

no actors, and no lights. We dare you to walk through without using your flashlight and only your

imagination to keep you company!

Online ticket prices are: $10 Dark Maze Pass, $15 Single Maze Pass, $30 Double Maze Pass and $45 for

an All Maze Pass (all + GST). At the gate (if they are not sold out online) tickets are $15 Dark Maze Pass,

$20 Single Maze Pass, $35 Double Maze Pass, and $50 for an All Maze Pass (all including GST).

Cheap Nights will be held on October 7, 13, 20, 27 where you can get an All Maze pass for only $30 +

GST! This option is at the gate only.

Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. and the event will run from 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. It will once again be hosted at

Vernon’s O’Keefe Ranch.

Want to skip the line? Field of Screams offers a VIP option for an extra $20 per ticket. If you have ever

attended the event, you know this is a must! Get your tickets before they’re sold out at

www.fosokanagan.com.