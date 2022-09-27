Date: September 30 to October 30

Venue: O'Keefe Ranch

When one theme is not enough - Field of Screams announces MULTIPLE themes for the 2022 Season! Field of Screams: Theatre of Terror will be one of the most bone-chilling, hair raising events the Okanagan has ever seen! This October, this infamous corn maze event will feature 18 nights of terror with four different mazes each with it’s own specific horror movie genre theme. This year’s theme is a throwback to the very first ever Field of Screams that debuted in 2013 which featured plots from multiple cinematic horror films!

The first maze: Classics from the Crypt is sure to get your blood pumping by re-creating the classic horror stories we grew up with but with a dark twist.

Maze number two: Nightmare Next Door will bring your childhood nightmares to life featuring 1980’s classic neighbourhood horror stories.

Enter an alternate dimension in maze number three: Forgotten Space. Featuring sci-fi alien creatures and a crashed spaceship, when you enter the Forgotten Space maze you will experience a horrific exploration into the dark side of science while you are stalked by menacing extraterrestrial beings.

Returning this year due to popular demand - the dark maze: Welcome to the Darkside. This year, the dark maze will include several exciting surprises that were not featured last year, but with only darkness as the theme.

The dates for this year's Field of Screams will be September 30, October 1, 6 - 8, 12 - 15, 19 - 22, 26 - 30. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. and the event will run from 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. It will once again be hosted at Vernon’s O’Keefe Ranch.

Cheap Nights will be held on September 30, October 1, 6, 12, 19, 26. For these dates only - the All Maze pass is on sale for only $35! This option is at the gate only.

Want to skip the line? Field of Screams offers an all inclusive VIP ticket for only $75! If you have ever attended the event, you know this is a must!

Online ticket prices (+gst):

$15 Dark Maze Pass

$20 Single Maze Pass

$35 Double Maze Pass

$50 for an All Maze Pass

At the gate tickets prices (include gst):

$20 Dark Maze Pass

$25 Single Maze Pass

$40 Double Maze Pass

$55 for an All Maze Pass

Follow Field of Screams on Instagram at @fieldofscreamsbc or on Facebook at “Field of Screams BC” for more exciting updates and giveaways. For more information visit www.fosokanagan.com.